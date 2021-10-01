Candidates who stepped down for Makinde have been compensated ― Akinlabi

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has compensated all governorship candidates who stepped down for him in 2019, a former member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Kamil Akinlabi, has said.

Akinlabi spoke on Friday during the maiden edition of a monthly programme of the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) tagged ‘Frank Talk Platform’.

Candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Olufemi Lanlehin; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Sharafadeen Alli, and Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, jettisoned their ambitions to support Makinde in the last general election.

The coalition was facilitated by a former governor of the…