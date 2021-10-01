Imo State: Reps decry road contract awarded 15 years ago without significant progress

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to urgently review and redesign road linking to multinational oil companies and over 30 communities in Imo State.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Urgent need to rehabilitate Avu-Etekwuru road and complete the abandoned Oguta/Nnebukwu Bridge in Imo State’, sponsored by Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima.

In his lead debate, Hon. Chima who called for the House intervention observed that the Avu-Etekwuru road is a major road linking Ohaji/Egbema and Owerri-West Local Government Areas of Imo State, observed that the road also provides access road for…