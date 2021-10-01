Kogi Speaker charges Nigerians to remain prayerful

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon (Prince) Matthew Kolawole has charged Nigerians to remain prayerful and focus on building a nation for all irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation as the country celebrates 61 years of independence from the British colonial masters.

The Speaker in a press statement issued, on Friday, said the country has many reasons to celebrate despite the mirage of challenges that are confronting the nation, stressing that the word of God said, in all things, whatever the situation we should learn to give thanks to God.

He said though the country may not have gotten to its expected point in terms of development but commended the…