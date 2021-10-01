Let’s reflect on our past to find solution to our problems, says Bauchi speaker

Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Abubakar Y Suleiman has said that Nigerians must reflect on the struggles and sacrifices made by the founding fathers in order to find solutions to the many problems bedevilling the country.

In a congratulatory message to the people of Bauchi State and the country at large to commemorate the 61st anniversary of Nigeria’s independence, the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly explained that “our nationalists sacrificed their lives for the country, fought for our independence and charted a promising development map for the country.”

Abubakar Suleiman added that “However, along the line of our growth, the…