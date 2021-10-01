Nigeria gets $400 million in World Bank financing to procure more COVID-19 vaccines

Nigeria got approval on Friday for $400 million in World Bank financing to procure and deploy COVID-19 vaccinations, the bank said in a statement, Reuters reported.

The World Bank board of directors signed off on the financing, provided via the International Development Association, which it said would enable Africa’s most populous nation to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for 40 million people, some 18 per cent of its population, and support vaccine deployment to 110 million people.

In a statement, the bank said the money would ensure that the government can vaccinate 51 per cent of its population within two years and “avoid the dreadful consequences of another lockdown that left in its…