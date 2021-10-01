Stern looking policemen, on Friday morning, dispersed some youths protesting under the umbrella of #BuhariMustGo group.

The demonstrators, who were mainly youths, had earlier converged under the Dantata bridge, chanting “President Muhammadu Buhari must go” as well as calling for revolution before they were demobilized by security operatives.

It was, however, learnt that many of them were injured during the attack.

The youths, according to witnesses, were protesting against the insecurity, economy and lack of rule of law in Nigeria.

“The protest began around 6 am and was going on smoothly before the arrival of the police.

