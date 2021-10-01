On Nigeria’s economy – Tribune Online

Why is it difficult for the Federal Government to fix our economy? How long will it take the Federal Government to bring senseless killing and kidnapping in Nigeria to an end? President Muhammadu Buhari has the political power given to him by millions of Nigerians to protect lives and property; it is expected that government will remove non performing ministers and replace them with young and brilliant men.

A typical example of this is the good work AbdulRasheed Bawa, the EFCC chairman is doing that has made Nigerian youths proud of him; he is physically and mentally fit to handle his portfolio.

President Buhari should appoint more brilliant Nigerian youths into his cabinet to curb the…