Osoba undergoes knee surgery in UK

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, undergone knee replacement surgery in the United Kingdom, last Thursday.

Osoba in a telephone call with Tribune Online confirmed that the surgery was a major one.

The octogenarian appreciated God for the success of the surgery and equally commended Governor Dapo Abiodun, for visiting him in the hospital before the surgery.

Meanwhile, Abiodun has congratulated the former governor on the success of the surgery.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Friday, said that the elder statesman who underwent the surgery in the United Kingdom on Thursday 30th September is recuperating very well.

The governor had,…