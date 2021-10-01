Text of President Buhari’s 61st Independence Day Broadcast

It is with full gratitude to God that today, we celebrate Nigeria’s sixty first Independence Anniversary.
2.For 1st of October 1960 to happen, all hands were on deck. East, West, North all came together to celebrate freedom. Today should not only serve as a reminder of the day the British handed over the reins of power to Nigerians, but also unified Nigerians from all ethnic groups, religions and regions.
3.Today, despite the challenges we face, most Nigerians still maintain the spirit of 1st October. That positive outlook and determination to make Nigeria a peaceful and prosperous nation. It is due to this collective attitude that Nigeria doggedly continues to remain a…
Source: Nigerian Tribune