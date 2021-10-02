Ahead of Uwaifo’s burial, Edo govt renovates Uwaifo avenue, adjourning streets

Ahead of the state burial for the late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Edo State Government has started renovation/construction work on the road that leads to his house, Sir Victor Uwaifo Avenue, Off College Road, Benin and adjourning streets.

When The Sunday Nigerian Tribune visited his house yesterday in uptown Benin, a Caterpillar grader was seen working intensely on the road while a sand load of dumpers were busy making several trips, dumping sand on the road just as the palatial residence wore a fresh coat of white paint.

The block drainages on neighbouring Erhomonsle by St Francis Catholic Church and Omorodion streets have since been cleared while the bad spots have been cut,…