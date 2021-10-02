Covid and gargling with iodine

I want to know if it is true that gargling with diluted portions of Iodine can prevent and even cure COVID 19 infection.

Prince (by SMS)

Although some people have claimed on social media that gargling with iodine can prevent the spread and severity of a COVID infection, suggesting it as an alternative to getting the vaccine, however, the makers of povidone-iodine are clear in advising people that their products are not designed for gargling or putting in the nose to prevent COVID. Aside the immediate risks of using povidone-iodine inside the body, is the harmful effect of promoting treatments for a pandemic that are not based on reliable evidence, particularly when there are measurably…