Dutse residents observe special prayer for rainfall

The residents of Dutse municipal in Jigawa State have this morning trooped in their thousands gathered at the city’s Eid prayer ground to observe a special prayer for rainfalls in the state.

The chief Imam of the Dutse central mosque, Dr Abubakar Sani Birninkudu led thousands of people both male and female including children preaching for total submission to God Almighty by all.

The action follows the absence of rainfall in most parts of the state especially in the last two to three months, as a result of which bumper harvest is being threatened.

The Emir of Dutse, Dr Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi, who was physically present at the praying ground, led some high ranking members of the Dutse Emirate…