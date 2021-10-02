Egbin Power offers free heart screening to 3,000 members of host communities

By
Headliners
-
3


Tribune Online
Egbin Power offers free heart screening to 3,000 members of host communities

FAA8F51B 68E2 46DE BC33 3923A950D8C5

Biggest thermal plant in Sub-Saharan Africa, Egbin Power Plc has offered free cardiovascular, diabetes screening, dental care and medications to over 3,000 members of its host communities. The power company, which did this through a three-day medical outreach at its host communities of Egbin, Ipakan and Ijede, noted that this was done in commemoration of […]

Egbin Power offers free heart screening to 3,000 members of host communities
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR