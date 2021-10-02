Ekiti’s development in 25 years cause for celebration, says Traditional ruler

The Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti South West local government area of Ekiti State, Oba Ajibade Alabi has said that citizens have the reasons to celebrate in view of the development witnessed across the length and breadth of the state in the last twenty-five years of creation.

Ekiti State alongside other states was created on October 1, 1996, by the military regime of late General Sani Abacha.

The prominent traditional ruler who spoke while addressing a group of youths in his palace on Friday in celebration of the state’s creation anniversary noted that there have been more socio-economic development across communities, commending the founding fathers for their dedication, forthrightness…