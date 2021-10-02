Getting Nigeria back on the right track

In private and public conversations about the country, one thing seems to be crystal clear, this nation has derailed. We are no longer on the path to the place where we ought to be. Even more painful, we don’t seem to know where we are.

So, this week on WhatsApp Conversation, the question is; what are the things we need to put in place to get back on track. Not just any track but the right one.

Lanre Oseni

For Nigeria to get to the right track, we need a new constitution to address de-tribalism, de – ethnicism, revenue, allocation of funds to regions, infrastructural distribution, ministerial distribution, de – religious bias, who is to take charge of education & Health sector…