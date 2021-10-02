Group bemoans Nigeria’s plight at 61, says it is sleeping giant

A socio-cultural group, the Mangroves People Leadership Initiative (MAPLI), on Friday took a holistic analysis of the plight of Nigeria and lamented that all indices pointed at a nation that has lost its compass to the path of greatness.

According to the group, given the vicissitudes experienced under President Muhammadu Buhari administration and dashed expectations of the people, Nigeria has become a sleeping giant as all her potentials had been wasted.

The Chairman of the Edo State chapter of MAPLI, Ambassador Bright Omokhodion Annillin, who disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Benin to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary said ” Nigeria as a nation has the…