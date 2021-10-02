‘My wife dumped me, abandoned our children, eloped with lover to UK’

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, has granted a 40-year-old transporter, Muri Olashiyan, divorce on grounds that his wife, Monisola Olashiyan absconded with another man to the United Kingdom.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, giving his judgment stated that, “The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Muri Olashiyan and Mrs Monisola Olashiyan dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.

“The custody of the two children, age 10 and eight, is granted to their father since their mother, who is in a better…