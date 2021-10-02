OAU management shuts down campus, asks students to vacate halls of residence

Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife on Friday ordered the closure of the institution until further notice.

The institution Public Relations Officer, Mr Biodun Olanrewaju who made this known in a statement said, “In view of this, all students are hereby directed to vacate their halls of residence and the campus latest by 12:00 noon on Saturday, 2nd October 2021.”

“Consequently, the swearing-in of the newly elected Students’ Union officials has been put on hold, pending a review of the situation.”

“In the meantime, the University management has put in place the machinery to unravel the circumstances surrounding the immediate and remote cause(s) of the…