October 1: Abia celebrates with fasting, prayer as IPOB’s order cripples state

Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has stressed the need for Nigerians to hold on to God for a solution, beyond political machinery, to the numerous challenges confronting the nation at a time like this.

The Governor made the call while speaking at the Abia Day of Fasting and Prayer programme with the theme: “Oh Lord, Heal Our Land,” held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia in commemoration of the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The governor noted that there is cause to worry as the country had found itself in a near hopeless situation, adding that, but for God, Nigerians would have little or no hope.

He however thanked God for the Grace upon Abia, noting that…