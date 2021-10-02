October 1: IPOB paralyses South East

AN unidentified bus driver was on Friday allegedly burnt alive after his bus was set ablaze by gunmen amidst the observance of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo State.

Also set ablaze by the hoodlums during the incident that occurred in Oboma Nguru Mbaise was a truck heading to Owerri. The loaded passenger bus was coming from Owerri when it was attacked and set ablaze at Oboma Nguru Mbaise while the truck heading to Owerri was bunt at Ahiara Junction.

An eyewitness said that before setting the bus was ablaze, the passengers were ordered out by the gunmen.

In a related development, the palace of the traditional ruler of Obor Autonomous Community in…