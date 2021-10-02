PDP governorship candidate suspends rallies over spate of killings in Anambra

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Anambra State, has announced the temporary suspension of his campaign rallies over the rising spate of killings in the state.

In a message issued by Mrs Aziza Uko, the Director, Media and Communications of his Campaign Organisation, Ozigbo urged an immediate end to the violent attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians in different parts of the state.

He condemned the development and commiserated with the families of those who were either killed or maimed by the unidentified assailants.

He described the spate of violence in the state, ahead of the upcoming governorship poll, as alarming and having huge…