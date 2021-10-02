Rather than live in fear or doubt, go for vaccination ― Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has urged members of his congregation to take the COVID-19 jab rather than living in fear or doubt.

He gave the admonition during the October 2021 Holy Ghost Service and grand finale of the Annual Youth Convention of the church titled ‘Exceeding Expectations’ which was held at the 3×3 auditorium, Shimawa, Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

The programme was monitored by our correspondent on Dove Television, the official broadcast station of the RCCG.

The revered cleric, who was spotted in a piece of suit with the colour of the Nigerian Flag of Green-White-Green, during his message at that…