Wike insists govt owes citizens responsibility of access to basic health care

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has insisted that it is the primary responsibility of any government to ensure equitable access to basic healthcare for the citizens, especially the poor and most vulnerable in society.

He said Nigeria must, as a priority strengthen public health institutions because Nigerians who cannot afford medical treatment overseas don’t deserve to die.

The Wike made the assertion after inspecting on going construction work at the multibillion naira, Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre; the Basic Clinical Sciences and Clinical Sciences, the Renal and Pathology Departments for the Rivers State University Teaching…