2023: Kogi Govt alleges smear campaign against Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State government has raised alarm over an alleged smear campaign against the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, ahead of the 2023 general election.

There have been speculations that Governor Bello is interested in contesting for the president of the country come 2023, a move which has unsettled the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists during its quarterly press briefing, the Commissioner of Information of Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo, who highlighted some of the achievements of Governor Bello, said the state government was aware of plans to paint the governor in bad light ahead of the 2023 general election.

“With all of these achievements, it is unfortunate…