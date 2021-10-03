Bandits write district head, demand N20m to free abducted victims

DUE to the absence of mobile telecommunications service in some parts of Sokoto State, some bandits operating in the Eastern Senatorial district of the state have allegedly written a letter to a traditional ruler in Burkusuma in Sabon-Birni Local Government demanding for N20 million ransom to release 20 persons abducted from two communities in the area.

Sunday Tribune learnt that the letter was written in the Hausa language by one of the victims kidnapped by the bandits and addressed to Sarkin Rafin Burkusuma, the district head of the area.

The bandits in the letter informed the district head that their victims (abducted in Gatawa and Burkusuma) are all in good health and doing great…