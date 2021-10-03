BREAKING: Whitemoney wins BBNaija Season 6, goes home with N90m grand prize

Whitemoney has been declared the winner of season six of the BBNaija show.

Whitemoney was declared the winner in the finale which took place on Sunday, day 72 of the show.

Whitemoney pipped Liquorose to win the coveted N90million grand prize including N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top-of-the-range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip for two to Dubai, a trip for one to Seychelles among other exciting prizes.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Emmanuel, Angel, Cross and Pere were earlier evicted in the finale of the show.

The show comes to an end after 10 weeks of Big Brother Naija fans rooting for their favourites and non-stop drama from…