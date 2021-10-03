Buhari’s October 1 rhetoric, Mailafia and Akunyili’s murder

I find a symbolic similarity between the travails of Dr. Chike Akunyili and Reverend Richard Henry Stone, (1837–1915) the latter’s which I picked from his memoir that contained his missionary activities in Nigeria entitled, In Africa’s Forest And Jungles. Stone was an American missionary who came to Africa during the nineteenth century to represent the Southern Baptist Convention and who spent years in Africa among the Yoruba-speaking people of Western Nigeria.

For both Stone and Akunyili, I struggled, with scant success, to reconstruct the horror of the grisly movie in which they starred.

Akunyili had been shot and killed at Nkpor, Idemili Local Government of Anambra State by yet…