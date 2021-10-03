Care for God’s Creation (III)

Care for God’s Creation IV

Why do religious people act so wickedly towards the natural environment? It is because most religious people do not realize that taking good care of the environment is part and parcel of our service to God. Most of us do not realize that our worship or service to God should include the care of this beautiful world that God created. So, as other people clean it every day, we make it dirty again and again.

As other people plant trees and flowers, we burn or damage them. As other people clear the rivers and waterways, we block them. And as government tars the roads, we dig them and spoil them.

In Genesis chapter 1, we saw the story of creation. God created the…