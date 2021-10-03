Dufil Wins at 2020 Leadership Annual Conference and Awards

Dufil Group was the centre of attraction at the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards 2020, as Dufil Prima Foods Plc and its five subsidiaries, including, De united Foods Industries, Northern Noodles Ltd, Pure Flour Mills Ltd, Insignia Print Technology LFTZ Enterprise and Raffles Oil LFTZ Enterprise-clinched the Leadership Brand of the year Awards 2020.

Speaking on the performance of Dufil Group during the awards held in Abuja, the organisers said the firm has consistently applied professional marketing principles to drive popular, affordable and accessible food brands that are acceptable across all classes and social spectrum.

Dufil has sustained its dominance among competing brands to…