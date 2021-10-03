HEFAMAA monitors 1304 health facilities, shuts 17 for infractions

An agency of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), has sealed 17 health facilities out of 1304 facilities monitored by the agency across the state between July and August 2021.

Executive Secretary, Dr Abiola Idowu disclosed this during an enlightenment campaign organized to educate residents in the Epe division of the state on the roles and responsibilities of HEFAMAA.

The affected health facilities, according to her, were shut down for lack of basic equipment and non-compliance with regulatory standards of the agency.

“The affected facilities were shut for lack of basic equipment, personnel working without required…