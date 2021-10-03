Mamora tasks CMDs to discharge statutory roles in accordance with Buhari’s mandate

The Minister of state for Health, Dr. Olorunibe Mamorah has called on the newly appointed Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) of Federal Medical Center, Bida and Owerri to discharge their statutory roles in accordance with mandate of President Muhammad Buhari Administration.

Mamora made the charge in his office while presenting Letters of Appointment to the duo of Dr. Abubakar Usman of FMC, Bida and Dr. Kingsley Achugbu of FMC, Owerri respectively.

Mamora also advised them to be more efficient, diligent and proactive in their dealing when discharging their duties

He further emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to provide more fund into health sector to enhance quality health…