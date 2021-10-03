My financial breakthrough came when I met my wife —Okonkwo

43-year-old businessman and real estate developer, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo, is the Chief

Executive Officer, Nedcomoaks Limited. He shares his experience growing up and the

challenges of building a business empire, among other issues, with SEGUN KASALI.

Losing your father at the age of 16 must have been shocking ?

Yes, it was. A young 16-year-old boy whose father meant everything to him and that was the moment I felt I could no longer live and death could have taken me instead of taking my dad because dad was someone who believed so much in me to the extent that every education investment in me was never going to be a waste. Having to lose him at that particular point in time was devastating. He…