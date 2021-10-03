N1 billion libel: Ortom can still appeal suit — Benue AG

There are strong indications that Benue State Goveror, Samuel Ortom will appeal the judgment of the state high court which struck out his libel case against the former Speaker of the State Assembly, Terkimbir Ikyange.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Benue State, Michael Gusa disclosed this on Sunday while reacting to the judgment which the opposition party had celebrated.

It will be recalled that governor Samuel Ortom had dragged the former Speaker, Ikyange to court for defaming his character in the press statement of July, 30, 2018 in which he accused the governor of deducting N50m each from the 23 local government areas of the state every month amounting to…