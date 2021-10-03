NBA mourns foremost Nigerian lawyer, Chief Ladi Williams

A Foremost Nigerian Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Ladi Williams has passed on at about 3 am on Sunday, 3rd October, 2021.

Tribune Online gathered that he reportedly died of coronavirus complications.

It also gathered that the renowned lawyer died at St Nicholas isolation hospital despite being vaccinated.

His Younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams confirmed the death of the lawyer.

“I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi Williams (aged 74+) to Coronavirus.

“He passed on at 3 am this morning,” he said.

Reacting to the death of the Senior Lawyer in a telephone interview with this correspondent, The President, Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata…