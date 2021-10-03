NDLEA arrests fake soldier, one other with drugs, 16 walkie-talkie sets, ammunition, ATM meant for bandits

A suspected fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima, and his accomplice, Hamisu Adamu, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) while conveying drugs, ammunition and communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna.

The duo was arrested by a patrol team of NDLEA officers along Gwagwalada expressway, Abuja on Friday and items recovered from them include 21 RLA 7.45mm ammunition concealed in a water bottle; 16 packs of new two-way radio (Walkie talkie); four army coloured head masks; wallet containing army ID card, 1USD, 2 FCMB, 1 First Bank, 1 Ecobank, 1 UBA, 1 Skye Bank ATM cards; wraps of cannabis sativa; tablets of tramadol; three MTN, two 9mobile and one…