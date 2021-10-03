Terrorism: Name sponsors to end insurgency activities in Nigeria, Ajulo tells Buhari

A legal practitioner and Human Rights Activits, Dr Kayode Ajulo on Sunday urged President Muhammodu Buhari to name all the identified sponsors of terrorism in the country as contained in his Independence Day anniversary broadcast to the nation so as to end insurgency activities in the land for peace to reign in the land

The copy of the broadcast was made available to newsmen in Abuja by the former National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP).

President Buhari in his broadcast on Nigeria’s independence at 61 on Friday, had said: ”the recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and ongoing investigations being conducted, revealed certain high-profile financiers behind…