UNICEF trains Adamawa schoolgirls in digital skills

As part of activities to mark the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child, the Adamawa State government with support from UNICEF has flagged off a three-day intensive digital training for 50 selected schoolgirls.

Speaking during the flag-off of the training in Yola on Saturday, UNICEF Education Consultant, Mr Joel Jutum, said that ten girls each were selected from five local governments in the state.

According to him, the local governments include Fufore, Guyuk, Hong, Yola South and Yola North.

He added that “at the end of the session, ten girls with the best results will be selected. Five of them will again be selected to represent Adamawa State in Abuja and the other five will remain…