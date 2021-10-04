Again, MTN named Africa’s most valuable brand

For the second year in a row, MTN Group, has been named the most valuable African brand in the Brand Finance Africa 150 rankings, which assigned the group a brand value of $2.7 billion – $1.0 billion above the next most valuable brand.

A report on the 2021 survey’s findings states that, “the telecoms giant dominates on home soil too, this year holding onto its decade-long reign as South Africa’s most valuable brand.”

Brand value is defined as the “net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market”.

Brand Finance Africa said the value of the continent’s top 150 brands fell by a combined $5.5 billion in 2021, largely because of the…