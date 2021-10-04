Tribune Online
Akpabio, Saraki to lead discourse at third AFMESI annual symposium
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, will lead maritime stakeholders and industry experts to the 3rd edition of the African Marine Environment Sustainable Initiative (AFMESI) on Thursday, this week. Akpabio will be the chairman while Saraki will be the keynote speaker in the event which […]
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune