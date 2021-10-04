Anambra CP visits Joe Igbokwe’s house, charges officers to resist further attacks

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Tony Olofu, on Wednesday, led a team of senior police officers and tactical squads on a confidence-boosting patrol within the state.

The CP also visited the sites of recent attacks in the state including the DSS Office in Nnewi and the residences of Mr Chu Okongwu and Dr Joe Igbokwe, that were set ablaze by suspected IPOB members.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the commissioner also visited Nnewi area command, Otolo, Nnewi Divison, amongst others, to boost the morale of police personnel as part of efforts to tackle the new trends of security breaches.

According to the PPRO, while condemning the recurring…