Ayade missing as South-South Governors meet, to launch regional security outfit

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade was again conspicuously missing at the meeting of the South-South Governor’s Forum where all the other five state Chief Executives decided to establish a regional security outfit to handle the issues of degenerating security in the geo-political zone.

At the meeting which was held 18 months after the last one at Asaba, Delta State the governors of the region also declared that they were in support of the ongoing agitation from some state governments led by Rivers State for states to be in charge of collecting the 7.5% Value Added Tax VAT being charged on some goods in the country.

The Cross River State Governor who has come to be seen as the black…