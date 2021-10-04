Bauchi govt ready to implement TSTS policy for effective, efficient healthcare delivery

Determined to make up for the inadequate human resources for health (HRH) which has a negative impact on efficient and effective health care services delivery, Bauchi State Ministry of Health has expressed readiness to adopt the revised and updated Task Shifting and Task Sharing (TSTS) policy.

The disclosure was made by the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Samaila Dahuwa who said that the TSTS document was designed for optimal utilization of available human resources for health sector improvement and development for efficiency and quality healthcare delivery services.

Speaking at a one day review of TSTS by USAID funded Integrated Health Program (IHP) held in Bauchi, Sumaila Dahuwa who was…