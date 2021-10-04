Osinbajo to chair launch of book on how youths can dominate in governance

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and his youthful collaborator, Alex Adekunle James, will on Monday launch a book they jointly wrote which provides the template for youths to take over governance in the country.

According to a statement released on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, the book titled ‘Politics that Works – What Schools and Seminars Won’t Teach you About Winning Elections’ would be unveiled at a ceremony in Abuja under the championship of the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The statement revealed that the book is “a fully mapped out roadmap for upright, innovative and young elites to flood the…