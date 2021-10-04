Paucity of funds stalls federal road projects in states —Investigations

MANY of the contracts for the rehabilitation/reconstruction of deplorable federal roads in some states of the federation are currently delayed due to paucity of funds. Findings by Nigerian Tribune showed that some of the roads, which contracts were awarded in 2018 with 2021 set as delivery date, are still at an infant stage, while in some situations, the contractors have abandoned the construction sites, leaving residents and motorists in agony while passing through the roads on a daily basis.

SOME of the federal highways under investigations cut across Lagos, Kwara, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states. The roads, which rehabilitation/reconstruction works have been delayed…