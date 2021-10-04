Plateau LG election: Blame yourself for exclusion, APC guber aspirant tells PDP

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress in Plateau State, Chief Garba Pwul, has stated that the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state should blame itself for its exclusion from the local government election slated for Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos, Chief Pwul pointed out that the judgement of Justice Ishaku Kunda of Plateau State High Court which excluded the PDP from local government election was a landslide victory for democracy.

He stated that APC and Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) did not sue PDP to court but rather it was PDP that sued PLASIEC, adding that the…