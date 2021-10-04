Police arrest suspected kidnappers while picking ransom money in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected kidnappers, Mohammed Abubakar, 42, and Clinton Niche, 18, while trying to collect ransom money at the Agbara area of the state.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this on Monday in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota. According to him, the suspects were arrested on October 3.

Oyeyemi explained that the two suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Agbara area command by one Stephen Ajibili, who reported that his seven-year-old son, Daniel Ajibili, had been kidnapped.

He added that his son was abducted by unknown persons while he was sent on an errand by his mother at about 11.20 a.m. on the…