Two persons shot dead, Unizik Teaching Hospital attacked in Nnewi

Two persons reportedly lost their lives as gunmen stormed Nnewi, the industrial city of Anambra State, on Sunday afternoon.

One of the victims was said to have been shot dead as he attempted to record the gunmen activities on video, while the other one was killed at a roundabout.

The gunmen also attacked the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, located in the area and injured one person, shortly after they burnt down the DSS and FRSC offices.

The attackers also set ablaze one of the vehicles belonging to the Department of State Service (DSS).

But a source told Tribune Online that a total of five persons lost their lives in the Nnewi Sunday attacks.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the Anambra State Police…