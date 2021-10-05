APC not set to manage Nigeria, needs dialogue with separatist ― Sen Abaribe

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has described the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a party that has not demonstrated empathy with the hurting parts of Nigeria and called on the government, to engage in dialogue with all the wounded sections of the country.

Senator Abaribe said this, on Channels interview programme aired and monitored by our correspondent, on Tuesday morning.

The Senate Minority Leader said the manner the All Progressives Congress has managed the diversity of Nigeria has left much to be desired of its vision.

He said the main opposition party can manage the nation’s diversity bringing healing to all the wounded parts of the country.

“We…