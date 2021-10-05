Army launches operation Golden Dawn in Anambra

The Nigerian military has launched ‘Operation Golden Dawn’, to provide security in Anambra state following the growing insecurity situation in the state which had claimed scores of lives and property in the state.

The operation was inaugurated at Igbariam, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state by 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support), On Monday.

Speaking, during the flag-off, Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment, Col. Abdulkarim Usman said the exercise, slated for October 4 to December 23, 2021, would serve as an avenue to combat insecurity and foster inter-agency cooperation.

He said it was necessary for the Nigerian Army to assist the civil authority in conjunction with…