Controversies trail arrest, probe of Ganduje’s wife by EFCC

Controversies have trailed the purported arrest and probe Hafsat Ganduje, the wife of the governor of Kano State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

News had gone round on Tuesday morning that Mrs Ganduje was arrested by the EFCC following bribery and land fraud allegations reported by her son, Abdul-Azeez.

It was also reported that Mrs Ganduje has been released after interrogation by the anti-graft commission.

Meanwhile, the state government has denied the reports of Mrs’s Ganduje’s arrest as mere rumours being peddled by mischief-makers.

A reliable source at the commission had said the governor’s wife was interrogated till the early hours of Monday.

The source…